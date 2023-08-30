Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 575.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 576.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 573.95, and the closing price was 572.8. The highest price reached during the day was 576.25, while the lowest price was 571.85. The market capitalization of SBI was 513,342.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were 629.65 and 499.35, respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 775,277.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹576.35, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹575.2

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI is 576.35. There has been a 0.2 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.15, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

30 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.12%
3 Months-6.17%
6 Months9.96%
YTD-6.33%
1 Year11.65%
30 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹575.2, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹572.8

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 575.2. The percent change is 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.4, meaning that the stock has increased by 2.4 points.

30 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹572.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 775,277 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was 572.8.

