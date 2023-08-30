Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹573.95, and the closing price was ₹572.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹576.25, while the lowest price was ₹571.85. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹513,342.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹629.65 and ₹499.35, respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 775,277.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of SBI is ₹576.35. There has been a 0.2 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.15, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.12%
|3 Months
|-6.17%
|6 Months
|9.96%
|YTD
|-6.33%
|1 Year
|11.65%
As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹575.2. The percent change is 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.4, meaning that the stock has increased by 2.4 points.
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 775,277 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was ₹572.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!