Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock on the rise today with positive trading

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's opening price was ₹618.25, and it closed at ₹612.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹629.3, while the lowest was ₹615.75. The market capitalization of SBI stands at ₹555,913.33 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹660.4, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,601,250.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SBI, with a spot price of 622.95, is currently trading with a bid price of 631.4 and an offer price of 631.65. The offer quantity stands at 1500 shares, while the bid quantity is 4500 shares. The open interest for SBI is at a significant level of 128011500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹622.9, which represents a 1.63 percent change. The net change is 10, indicating that the stock has increased by 10 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|3 Months
|-1.78%
|6 Months
|0.44%
|YTD
|-2.97%
|1 Year
|15.37%
Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹622.9. There has been a percent change of 1.63, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 10, suggesting that the stock has increased by 10 points.
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 1,601,250 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI's shares was ₹612.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!