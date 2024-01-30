Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock on the rise today with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 612.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's opening price was 618.25, and it closed at 612.9. The highest price reached during the day was 629.3, while the lowest was 615.75. The market capitalization of SBI stands at 555,913.33 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 660.4, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,601,250.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Sbi January futures opened at 627.95 as against previous close of 627.35

SBI, with a spot price of 622.95, is currently trading with a bid price of 631.4 and an offer price of 631.65. The offer quantity stands at 1500 shares, while the bid quantity is 4500 shares. The open interest for SBI is at a significant level of 128011500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.76%
3 Months-1.78%
6 Months0.44%
YTD-2.97%
1 Year15.37%
30 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹612.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 1,601,250 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI's shares was 612.9.

