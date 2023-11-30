Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

On the last day, the opening price of SBI shares was ₹567.3, and the closing price was ₹564.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹569, while the lowest was ₹565.05. The market capitalization of SBI stood at ₹507,363.51 crore. The 52-week high for SBI shares was ₹629.65, and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 648,986.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.