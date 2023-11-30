Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

On the last day, the opening price of SBI shares was ₹567.3, and the closing price was ₹564.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹569, while the lowest was ₹565.05. The market capitalization of SBI stood at ₹507,363.51 crore. The 52-week high for SBI shares was ₹629.65, and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 648,986.
As of the current data, the stock price of SBI is ₹568.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.04, indicating a minimal increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.2, suggesting a small positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.26%
|3 Months
|-2.51%
|6 Months
|-1.94%
|YTD
|-7.35%
|1 Year
|-6.56%
The current data of SBI stock shows that the stock price is ₹568.5. There has been a percent change of 0.7, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.95, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹3.95.
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 648,986 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was ₹564.55.
