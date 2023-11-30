Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 568.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 568.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI shares was 567.3, and the closing price was 564.55. The highest price reached during the day was 569, while the lowest was 565.05. The market capitalization of SBI stood at 507,363.51 crore. The 52-week high for SBI shares was 629.65, and the 52-week low was 499.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 648,986.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹568.7, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹568.5

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI is 568.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.04, indicating a minimal increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.2, suggesting a small positive movement.

30 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.26%
3 Months-2.51%
6 Months-1.94%
YTD-7.35%
1 Year-6.56%
30 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹568.5, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹564.55

The current data of SBI stock shows that the stock price is 568.5. There has been a percent change of 0.7, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.95, which means that the stock price has increased by 3.95.

30 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹564.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 648,986 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was 564.55.

