Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stocks see a decline in trading today

On the last day, the open price of SBI was ₹552.85, the close price was ₹547.15, the high price was ₹562.5, and the low price was ₹549.85. The market capitalization was ₹500,670.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 838,984.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹558.45. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.55, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.76%
|3 Months
|-5.52%
|6 Months
|-2.97%
|YTD
|-8.56%
|1 Year
|-3.19%
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹559.9. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.1.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 838,984. The closing price for the shares was ₹547.15.
