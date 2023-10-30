Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stocks see a decline in trading today

On the last day, the open price of SBI was ₹552.85, the close price was ₹547.15, the high price was ₹562.5, and the low price was ₹549.85. The market capitalization was ₹500,670.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 838,984.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.