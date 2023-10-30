Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stocks see a decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 561 per share. The stock is currently trading at 558.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI was 552.85, the close price was 547.15, the high price was 562.5, and the low price was 549.85. The market capitalization was 500,670.06 crore. The 52-week high was 629.65 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 838,984.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹558.45, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹561

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 558.45. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.55, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 2.55.

30 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.76%
3 Months-5.52%
6 Months-2.97%
YTD-8.56%
1 Year-3.19%
30 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹559.9, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹561

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 559.9. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.1, suggesting a decrease of 1.1.

30 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹547.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 838,984. The closing price for the shares was 547.15.

