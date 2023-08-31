Sbi Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:12 AM ISTLivemint
On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹575.3 and closed at ₹575.2. The stock reached a high of ₹577.6 and a low of ₹566.3 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹506,604.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 1,187,186.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
