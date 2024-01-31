Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was ₹627.65 and the close price was ₹622.9. The stock reached a high of ₹633.5 and a low of ₹623.8 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹559,215.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 578,645 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹626.6 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 3.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and the value has increased by 3.7 rupees.
