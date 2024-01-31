Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 622.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 626.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was 627.65 and the close price was 622.9. The stock reached a high of 633.5 and a low of 623.8 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is 559,215.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 660.4 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 578,645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹626.6, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹622.9

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 626.6 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 3.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and the value has increased by 3.7 rupees.

31 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹622.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 578,645 shares. The closing price for the day was 622.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!