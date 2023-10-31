Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹562.35 and closed at ₹561. The stock had a high of ₹566.7 and a low of ₹556.6. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹504,284.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 242,414.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.37%
|3 Months
|-5.44%
|6 Months
|-2.27%
|YTD
|-7.9%
|1 Year
|-0.97%
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹567.5. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.45, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.45 points.
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a total trading volume of 242,414 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹561.
