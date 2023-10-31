Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 565.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 567.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 562.35 and closed at 561. The stock had a high of 566.7 and a low of 556.6. The market capitalization of SBI is 504,284.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 242,414.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.37%
3 Months-5.44%
6 Months-2.27%
YTD-7.9%
1 Year-0.97%
31 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹567.5, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹565.05

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 567.5. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.45, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.45 points.

31 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹561 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a total trading volume of 242,414 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 561.

