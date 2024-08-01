Sbi Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹874.65 and closed at ₹873. The highest price reached was ₹874.8, while the lowest was ₹867.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹778,895.55 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a 52-week low of ₹543.15. The BSE volume for SBI was 320,361 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹926.0, 6.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|21
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 320 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹874.8 & ₹867.7 yesterday to end at ₹872.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend