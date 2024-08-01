Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 873 per share. The stock is currently trading at 872.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 874.65 and closed at 873. The highest price reached was 874.8, while the lowest was 867.7. The market capitalization stood at 778,895.55 crore, with a 52-week high of 912.1 and a 52-week low of 543.15. The BSE volume for SBI was 320,361 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 926.0, 6.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1060.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171721
    Buy13131310
    Hold6666
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2221
01 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16967 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 320 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹873 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 874.8 & 867.7 yesterday to end at 872.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

