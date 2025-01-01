Sbi Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹788.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹788.30. The stock reached a high of ₹798.95 and a low of ₹787 during the session. SBI's market capitalization stands at ₹709,462.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7, with a trading volume of 283,620 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|800.43
|Support 1
|787.23
|Resistance 2
|806.42
|Support 2
|780.02
|Resistance 3
|813.63
|Support 3
|774.03
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 25.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 283 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹798.95 & ₹787 yesterday to end at ₹795.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend