Sbi Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹847.5 and closed at ₹844.15. The high for the day was ₹863.75, and the low was ₹844.15. The market capitalization stood at 757,565.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹912.1, and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,916,294 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|859.9
|Support 1
|839.9
|Resistance 2
|871.95
|Support 2
|831.95
|Resistance 3
|879.9
|Support 3
|819.9
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹910.0, 7.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|18
|18
|21
|Buy
|13
|12
|12
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1916 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹863.75 & ₹844.15 yesterday to end at ₹844.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend