Sbi Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 872.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 862.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's open price was 877.95, closing at 872.75. The stock reached a high of 881.5 and a low of 861.15. The market capitalization stood at 769,970.94 crore. The 52-week high for SBI was 912.1 and the low was 543.15. The BSE volume for SBI was 516,927 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1876.12Support 1856.07
Resistance 2888.78Support 2848.68
Resistance 3896.17Support 3836.02
02 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 926.0, 7.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1060.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171721
    Buy13131310
    Hold6666
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2221
02 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16318 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 516 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹872.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 881.5 & 861.15 yesterday to end at 862.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

