Sbi Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's open price was ₹877.95, closing at ₹872.75. The stock reached a high of ₹881.5 and a low of ₹861.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹769,970.94 crore. The 52-week high for SBI was ₹912.1 and the low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume for SBI was 516,927 shares traded.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|876.12
|Support 1
|856.07
|Resistance 2
|888.78
|Support 2
|848.68
|Resistance 3
|896.17
|Support 3
|836.02
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹926.0, 7.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|21
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 516 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹881.5 & ₹861.15 yesterday to end at ₹862.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.