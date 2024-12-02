Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 838.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 838.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 842 and closed at 838.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 843.85 and a low of 831.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 748,731 crore, SBI continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week range is between 561.1 and 912.1, with a trading volume of 757,635 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1844.55Support 1832.05
Resistance 2850.55Support 2825.55
Resistance 3857.05Support 3819.55
02 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 19.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181817
    Buy11111213
    Hold5546
    Sell4432
    Strong Sell1122
02 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16342 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 757 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹838.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 843.85 & 831.5 yesterday to end at 838.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

