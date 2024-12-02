Sbi Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹842 and closed at ₹838.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹843.85 and a low of ₹831.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹748,731 crore, SBI continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹561.1 and ₹912.1, with a trading volume of 757,635 shares on BSE.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|844.55
|Support 1
|832.05
|Resistance 2
|850.55
|Support 2
|825.55
|Resistance 3
|857.05
|Support 3
|819.55
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 19.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|17
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|6
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 757 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹843.85 & ₹831.5 yesterday to end at ₹838.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend