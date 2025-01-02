Sbi Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹796.85 and closed at ₹795.05, experiencing a high of ₹798.5 and a low of ₹789.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹707,900.9 crore. Over the past year, SBI reached a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7. The BSE volume for the day was 356,031 shares, indicating active trading activity in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 0.04%, currently trading at ₹793.00. Over the past year, SBI shares have increased by 24.04%, reaching ₹793.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.32%
|3 Months
|6.83%
|6 Months
|-5.57%
|YTD
|-0.22%
|1 Year
|24.04%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|798.23
|Support 1
|789.08
|Resistance 2
|803.02
|Support 2
|784.72
|Resistance 3
|807.38
|Support 3
|779.93
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 26.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 356 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹798.5 & ₹789.6 yesterday to end at ₹793.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend