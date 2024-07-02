Sbi Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹850, closed at ₹848.85 with a high of ₹850.55 and a low of ₹839.95. The market capitalization stood at 751541.57 crore. The 52-week high was ₹912.1 and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume was 1084488 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The current price of SBI shares has increased by 0.23% to ₹844.05 today. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 46.98% to reach ₹844.05. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.11%
|3 Months
|3.4%
|6 Months
|31.28%
|YTD
|31.13%
|1 Year
|46.98%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|848.08
|Support 1
|839.63
|Resistance 2
|853.52
|Support 2
|836.62
|Resistance 3
|856.53
|Support 3
|831.18
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹910.0, 8.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|18
|18
|21
|Buy
|13
|12
|12
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1084 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹850.55 & ₹839.95 yesterday to end at ₹848.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend