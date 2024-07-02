Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 02 Jul 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 848.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 842.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 850, closed at 848.85 with a high of 850.55 and a low of 839.95. The market capitalization stood at 751541.57 crore. The 52-week high was 912.1 and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume was 1084488 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The current price of SBI shares has increased by 0.23% to 844.05 today. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 46.98% to reach 844.05. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.11%
3 Months3.4%
6 Months31.28%
YTD31.13%
1 Year46.98%
02 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1848.08Support 1839.63
Resistance 2853.52Support 2836.62
Resistance 3856.53Support 3831.18
02 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 910.0, 8.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17181821
    Buy13121210
    Hold6676
    Sell2212
    Strong Sell2221
02 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23426 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1084 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹848.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 850.55 & 839.95 yesterday to end at 848.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

