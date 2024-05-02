Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 830.05, up 0.53% from yesterday's 825.7

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 05:35 PM IST
Sbi stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 825.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 830.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's open price was 827.4, close price was 826.15, high was 834.6, and low was 820. The market cap stood at 736904.22 cr, with a 52-week high of 831 and a 52-week low of 543.15. The BSE volume recorded was 602010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

State Bank Of India stock reached a low of 825.7 and a high of 833.95 on the current trading day.

02 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi closed today at ₹830.05, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹825.7

Sbi share price closed the day at 830.05 - a 0.53% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 834.27 , 838.53 , 843.17. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 825.37 , 820.73 , 816.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST Sbi Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:11 PM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹830.6, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹825.7

Sbi share price is at 830.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 819.15 and 834.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 819.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 834.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days788.34
10 Days774.10
20 Days766.02
50 Days757.43
100 Days694.22
300 Days638.51
02 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Sbi share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:13 PM IST Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 6.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212123
    Buy10101010
    Hold6663
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 02:01 PM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹829.9, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹825.7

Sbi share price is at 829.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 819.15 and 834.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 819.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 834.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Sbi share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:15 PM IST Sbi share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.21%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.11%

An increase in futures price along with a decrease in open interest in SBI indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.

02 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

State Bank Of India stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 825.7 and a high of 833.95.

02 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST Sbi share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days788.34
10 Days774.10
20 Days766.02
50 Days757.43
100 Days694.22
300 Days638.51
02 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹829.75, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹825.7

Sbi share price is at 829.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 819.15 and 834.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 819.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 834.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 834.63 and 828.68 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 828.68 and selling near hourly resistance at 834.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
02 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹828.9, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹825.7

Sbi share price is at 828.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 819.15 and 834.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 819.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 834.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SBI's share price increased by 0.53% to reach 830.05, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed trend. ICICI Bank is witnessing a decline, whereas HDFC Bank is showing an upward movement. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.36% and 0.24% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1533.015.951.051757.81363.451164606.4
ICICI Bank1139.3-12.75-1.111169.3898.85800054.7
02 May 2024, 11:05 AM IST Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 6.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212123
    Buy10101010
    Hold6663
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 30.85% higher than yesterday

The volume of SBI traded by 10 AM is 30.85% higher than yesterday, with the price at 831.75, up by 0.73%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Sbi share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi touched a high of 833.95 & a low of 828.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1834.63Support 1828.68
Resistance 2837.27Support 2825.37
Resistance 3840.58Support 3822.73
02 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SBI's stock price increased by 0.49% to reach 829.75, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. ICICI Bank is declining, whereas HDFC Bank is seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1531.314.250.941757.81363.451163314.93
ICICI Bank1146.5-5.55-0.481169.3898.85805110.78
02 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹829, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹825.7

Sbi share price is at 829 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 819.15 and 834.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 819.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 834.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

The price of SBI shares has increased by 0.71% today, reaching 831.60. Over the past year, SBI shares have seen a significant gain of 42.88%, also reaching 831.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.89%
3 Months25.91%
6 Months46.1%
YTD28.69%
1 Year42.88%
02 May 2024, 09:05 AM IST Dealing with defaulters remains a challenge for SBI Card

While SBI Card continues to see robust growth in credit card spending, profit growth remains modest due to high default rates. The company must address this issue to boost investor confidence and sustain its financial performance

https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/dealing-with-defaulters-remains-a-challenge-for-sbi-cards-11714553085264.html

02 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Sbi share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1834.1Support 1819.15
Resistance 2841.95Support 2812.05
Resistance 3849.05Support 3804.2
02 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 5.53% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212123
    Buy10101010
    Hold6663
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15185 k

The trading volume yesterday was 84.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 602 k.

02 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹826.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 834.6 & 820 yesterday to end at 826.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

