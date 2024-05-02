Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 830.05, up 0.53% from yesterday's 825.7

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's open price was ₹827.4, close price was ₹826.15, high was ₹834.6, and low was ₹820. The market cap stood at ₹736904.22 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹831 and a 52-week low of ₹543.15. The BSE volume recorded was 602010 shares.
State Bank Of India stock reached a low of ₹825.7 and a high of ₹833.95 on the current trading day.
Sbi share price closed the day at ₹830.05 - a 0.53% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 834.27 , 838.53 , 843.17. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 825.37 , 820.73 , 816.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Sbi share price is at ₹830.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹819.15 and ₹834.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹819.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 834.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|788.34
|10 Days
|774.10
|20 Days
|766.02
|50 Days
|757.43
|100 Days
|694.22
|300 Days
|638.51
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 6.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|23
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1

An increase in futures price along with a decrease in open interest in SBI indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.
State Bank Of India stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹825.7 and a high of ₹833.95.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

The stock price has been moving between 834.63 and 828.68 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 828.68 and selling near hourly resistance at 834.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0

Today, SBI's share price increased by 0.53% to reach ₹830.05, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed trend. ICICI Bank is witnessing a decline, whereas HDFC Bank is showing an upward movement. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.36% and 0.24% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1533.0
|15.95
|1.05
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1164606.4
|ICICI Bank
|1139.3
|-12.75
|-1.11
|1169.3
|898.85
|800054.7
The volume of SBI traded by 10 AM is 30.85% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹831.75, up by 0.73%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
Sbi touched a high of 833.95 & a low of 828.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|834.63
|Support 1
|828.68
|Resistance 2
|837.27
|Support 2
|825.37
|Resistance 3
|840.58
|Support 3
|822.73
Today, SBI's stock price increased by 0.49% to reach ₹829.75, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. ICICI Bank is declining, whereas HDFC Bank is seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1531.3
|14.25
|0.94
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1163314.93
|ICICI Bank
|1146.5
|-5.55
|-0.48
|1169.3
|898.85
|805110.78

The price of SBI shares has increased by 0.71% today, reaching ₹831.60. Over the past year, SBI shares have seen a significant gain of 42.88%, also reaching ₹831.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.89%
|3 Months
|25.91%
|6 Months
|46.1%
|YTD
|28.69%
|1 Year
|42.88%
While SBI Card continues to see robust growth in credit card spending, profit growth remains modest due to high default rates. The company must address this issue to boost investor confidence and sustain its financial performance
https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/dealing-with-defaulters-remains-a-challenge-for-sbi-cards-11714553085264.html
The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|834.1
|Support 1
|819.15
|Resistance 2
|841.95
|Support 2
|812.05
|Resistance 3
|849.05
|Support 3
|804.2
The trading volume yesterday was 84.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 602 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹834.6 & ₹820 yesterday to end at ₹826.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
