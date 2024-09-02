Sbi Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹818.45 and closed at ₹814.5, with a high of ₹820.35 and a low of ₹814.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹727,936.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹912.1, and its 52-week low is ₹543.15. A total of 598,533 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 18.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 271 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹820.35 & ₹814.3 yesterday to end at ₹815.65. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.