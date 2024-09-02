Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 02 Sep 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 814.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 815.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 818.45 and closed at 814.5, with a high of 820.35 and a low of 814.3. The market capitalization stood at 727,936.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 912.1, and its 52-week low is 543.15. A total of 598,533 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 966.5, 18.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy13131312
    Hold6667
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2222
02 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14359 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 271 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹814.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 820.35 & 814.3 yesterday to end at 815.65. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

