Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Gains in Positive Trading Day

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹765.7, reached a high of ₹765.7, and a low of ₹760.05 before closing at ₹767.35. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹680857.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹793.5 and a 52-week low of ₹519. The BSE volume for the day was 142275 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 771.5 with a bid price of 774.05 and an offer price of 774.2. The bid quantity is 1500 shares and the offer quantity is 1500 shares. The open interest stands at 90436500. Investors can monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
State Bank of India's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week low of 519.05000 and a 52-week high of 793.40000. This range reflects the volatility and potential investment opportunities in the stock over the past year.
The current price of SBI stock is ₹770.95, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Sbi Board Meetings
Top active call options for Sbi at 03 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of ₹780.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹770.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹15.15 (+7.45%) & ₹19.9 (+5.85%) respectively.
Top active put options for Sbi at 03 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of ₹760.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹11.4 (-5.0%) & ₹8.1 (-6.36%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1482.1
|2.15
|0.15
|1757.8
|1363.45
|826973.68
|ICICI Bank
|1078.7
|-2.6
|-0.24
|1113.35
|864.45
|753236.33
|State Bank Of India
|770.95
|3.6
|0.47
|793.5
|519.0
|688042.96
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1733.4
|-23.25
|-1.32
|2063.0
|1666.8
|344349.72
|Axis Bank
|1066.4
|18.8
|1.79
|1151.5
|844.05
|328115.5
The current price of SBI stock is ₹770.4 with a percent change of 0.4% and a net change of 3.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
SBI's spot price is 768.9 with a bid price of 771.55 and an offer price of 771.7. The offer quantity is 3000 with a bid quantity of 3000. The stock has an open interest of 89485500. This indicates a strong demand for SBI shares in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of SBI stock is ₹769.65 with a net change of 2.3 and a percent change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|746.26
|10 Days
|739.72
|20 Days
|753.21
|50 Days
|714.87
|100 Days
|662.31
|300 Days
|621.69
Top active call options for Sbi at 03 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹780.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹770.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹14.05 (-0.35%) & ₹18.75 (-0.27%) respectively.
Top active put options for Sbi at 03 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹760.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹11.65 (-2.92%) & ₹8.25 (-4.62%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The State Bank of India stock reached a low of ₹760.05 and a high of ₹769.80 on the current day.
The current price of SBI stock is ₹768.1 with a percent change of 0.1% and a net change of 0.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
State Bank of India (SBI) is currently trading at a spot price of 764.4 with a bid price of 769.0 and an offer price of 769.15. The offer quantity is 1500 shares while the bid quantity is also 1500 shares. The open interest for SBI is at 89,865,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1494.7
|14.75
|1.0
|1757.8
|1363.45
|834004.15
|ICICI Bank
|1078.65
|-2.65
|-0.25
|1113.35
|864.45
|753201.42
|State Bank Of India
|763.9
|-3.45
|-0.45
|793.5
|519.0
|681751.11
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1739.25
|-17.4
|-0.99
|2063.0
|1666.8
|345511.85
|Axis Bank
|1063.05
|15.45
|1.47
|1151.5
|844.05
|327084.75
The current price of SBI stock is ₹764.6 with a percent change of -0.36% and a net change of -2.75 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
State Bank of India stock's low price for the day was ₹760.05, while the high price reached was ₹765.70.
Top active call options for Sbi at 03 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹780.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹770.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹12.25 (-13.12%) & ₹16.55 (-11.97%) respectively.
Top active put options for Sbi at 03 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹760.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹13.3 (+10.83%) & ₹9.5 (+9.83%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current price of SBI stock is ₹764.4 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -2.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Sbi Profit Loss
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1492.0
|12.05
|0.81
|1757.8
|1363.45
|832497.62
|ICICI Bank
|1078.15
|-3.15
|-0.29
|1113.35
|864.45
|752852.28
|State Bank Of India
|764.5
|-2.85
|-0.37
|793.5
|519.0
|682286.58
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1738.15
|-18.5
|-1.05
|2063.0
|1666.8
|345293.33
|Axis Bank
|1053.5
|5.9
|0.56
|1151.5
|844.05
|324146.36
SBI, trading at a spot price of 763, has a bid price of 767.2 and an offer price of 767.35. The bid and offer quantities are both at 1500. The stock has a high open interest of 90073500, indicating strong market interest and activity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
State Bank Of India stock's low price today was ₹760.05 and the high price was ₹765.70.
On the last day, SBI's BSE volume was 142680 shares, and the closing price was ₹767.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!