Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Gains in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
17 min read . 03:22 PM IST Trade
Sbi stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 767.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 770.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 765.7, reached a high of 765.7, and a low of 760.05 before closing at 767.35. The market capitalization of SBI was 680857.73 crore, with a 52-week high of 793.5 and a 52-week low of 519. The BSE volume for the day was 142275 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 03:22 PM IST Sbi April futures opened at 771.0 as against previous close of 772.3

SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 771.5 with a bid price of 774.05 and an offer price of 774.2. The bid quantity is 1500 shares and the offer quantity is 1500 shares. The open interest stands at 90436500. Investors can monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST State Bank of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high

State Bank of India's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week low of 519.05000 and a 52-week high of 793.40000. This range reflects the volatility and potential investment opportunities in the stock over the past year.

03 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹770.95, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹767.35

The current price of SBI stock is 770.95, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Sbi Board Meetings

03 Apr 2024, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 03 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of 780.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 770.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 15.15 (+7.45%) & 19.9 (+5.85%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 03 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of 760.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 750.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 11.4 (-5.0%) & 8.1 (-6.36%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

03 Apr 2024, 02:31 PM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1482.12.150.151757.81363.45826973.68
ICICI Bank1078.7-2.6-0.241113.35864.45753236.33
State Bank Of India770.953.60.47793.5519.0688042.96
Kotak Mahindra Bank1733.4-23.25-1.322063.01666.8344349.72
Axis Bank1066.418.81.791151.5844.05328115.5
03 Apr 2024, 02:21 PM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹770.4, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹767.35

The current price of SBI stock is 770.4 with a percent change of 0.4% and a net change of 3.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 02:02 PM IST Sbi April futures opened at 771.0 as against previous close of 772.3

SBI's spot price is 768.9 with a bid price of 771.55 and an offer price of 771.7. The offer quantity is 3000 with a bid quantity of 3000. The stock has an open interest of 89485500. This indicates a strong demand for SBI shares in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹769.65, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹767.35

The current price of SBI stock is 769.65 with a net change of 2.3 and a percent change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Apr 2024, 01:30 PM IST Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days746.26
10 Days739.72
20 Days753.21
50 Days714.87
100 Days662.31
300 Days621.69
03 Apr 2024, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 03 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of 780.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 770.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 14.05 (-0.35%) & 18.75 (-0.27%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 03 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of 760.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 750.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 11.65 (-2.92%) & 8.25 (-4.62%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

03 Apr 2024, 01:12 PM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock reached a low of 760.05 and a high of 769.80 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 01:01 PM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹768.1, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹767.35

The current price of SBI stock is 768.1 with a percent change of 0.1% and a net change of 0.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST Sbi Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 12:43 PM IST Sbi April futures opened at 771.0 as against previous close of 772.3

State Bank of India (SBI) is currently trading at a spot price of 764.4 with a bid price of 769.0 and an offer price of 769.15. The offer quantity is 1500 shares while the bid quantity is also 1500 shares. The open interest for SBI is at 89,865,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 12:31 PM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1494.714.751.01757.81363.45834004.15
ICICI Bank1078.65-2.65-0.251113.35864.45753201.42
State Bank Of India763.9-3.45-0.45793.5519.0681751.11
Kotak Mahindra Bank1739.25-17.4-0.992063.01666.8345511.85
Axis Bank1063.0515.451.471151.5844.05327084.75
03 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹764.6, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹767.35

The current price of SBI stock is 764.6 with a percent change of -0.36% and a net change of -2.75 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 12:12 PM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

State Bank of India stock's low price for the day was 760.05, while the high price reached was 765.70.

03 Apr 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 03 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 780.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 770.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 12.25 (-13.12%) & 16.55 (-11.97%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 03 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 760.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 750.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 13.3 (+10.83%) & 9.5 (+9.83%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

03 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹764.4, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹767.35

The current price of SBI stock is 764.4 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -2.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

03 Apr 2024, 11:32 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1492.012.050.811757.81363.45832497.62
ICICI Bank1078.15-3.15-0.291113.35864.45752852.28
State Bank Of India764.5-2.85-0.37793.5519.0682286.58
Kotak Mahindra Bank1738.15-18.5-1.052063.01666.8345293.33
Axis Bank1053.55.90.561151.5844.05324146.36
03 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST Sbi April futures opened at 771.0 as against previous close of 772.3

SBI, trading at a spot price of 763, has a bid price of 767.2 and an offer price of 767.35. The bid and offer quantities are both at 1500. The stock has a high open interest of 90073500, indicating strong market interest and activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

State Bank Of India stock's low price today was 760.05 and the high price was 765.70.

03 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹767.35 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI's BSE volume was 142680 shares, and the closing price was 767.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!