Sbi Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹836.2 and closed at ₹839, experiencing a high of ₹842 and a low of ₹832.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹746,455.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹561.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 526,054 shares, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.67%, currently trading at ₹841.80. Over the past year, SBI shares have seen a notable rise of 46.29%, reaching ₹841.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 17.35%, standing at 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.95%
|3 Months
|4.66%
|6 Months
|-7.65%
|YTD
|30.27%
|1 Year
|46.29%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|841.2
|Support 1
|831.9
|Resistance 2
|846.25
|Support 2
|827.65
|Resistance 3
|850.5
|Support 3
|822.6
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 19.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|17
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|6
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 526 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹842 & ₹832.8 yesterday to end at ₹836.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend