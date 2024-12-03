Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 839 per share. The stock is currently trading at 836.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 836.2 and closed at 839, experiencing a high of 842 and a low of 832.8. The market capitalization stood at 746,455.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 561.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 526,054 shares, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.67%, currently trading at 841.80. Over the past year, SBI shares have seen a notable rise of 46.29%, reaching 841.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 17.35%, standing at 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.95%
3 Months4.66%
6 Months-7.65%
YTD30.27%
1 Year46.29%
03 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1841.2Support 1831.9
Resistance 2846.25Support 2827.65
Resistance 3850.5Support 3822.6
03 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 19.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181817
    Buy11111212
    Hold5546
    Sell4432
    Strong Sell1122
03 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15989 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 526 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹839 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 842 & 832.8 yesterday to end at 836.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

