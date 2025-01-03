Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 793.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 795 and closed at 793.35, experiencing a high of 802.4 and a low of 786.3. The bank's market capitalization stands at 707,900.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 600.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 711,599 shares. Overall, the stock showed slight volatility, closing lower than its opening price.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10322 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 711 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹793.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 802.4 & 786.3 yesterday to end at 801.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

