Sbi Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹795 and closed at ₹793.35, experiencing a high of ₹802.4 and a low of ₹786.3. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹707,900.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 711,599 shares. Overall, the stock showed slight volatility, closing lower than its opening price.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 711 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹802.4 & ₹786.3 yesterday to end at ₹801.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend