Sbi Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 842.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 826.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 844.85 and closed at 842.10. The high for the day was 846.45, while the low was 822.85. The market capitalization was recorded at 737485.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were 912.10 and 543.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1099939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23363 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1099 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹842.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 846.45 & 822.85 yesterday to end at 842.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

