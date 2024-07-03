Sbi Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹844.85 and closed at ₹842.10. The high for the day was ₹846.45, while the low was ₹822.85. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹737485.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹912.10 and ₹543.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1099939 shares.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1099 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹846.45 & ₹822.85 yesterday to end at ₹842.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.