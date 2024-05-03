Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at ₹831.55, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹830.05

39 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST
Sbi stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 830.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 831.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at 826.6, closed at 825.7 with a high of 833.95 and a low of 825.7. The market capitalization stood at 740,786.42 crore. The 52-week high was at 834.6 and the low at 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was at 286,451 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:37:08 PM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

State Bank Of India stock reached a low of 820.1 and a high of 836 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 04:35:25 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.26%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.2%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in SBI indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock may be approaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the upcoming days.

03 May 2024, 03:54:00 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi closed today at ₹831.55, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹830.05

Sbi share price closed the day at 831.55 - a 0.18% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 839.8 , 846.1 , 856.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 823.6 , 813.7 , 807.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:51:14 PM IST

Sbi share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 464.21% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of SBI until 3 PM is 464.21% higher than yesterday, with the price at 831.55, up by 0.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:34:55 PM IST

03 May 2024, 03:14:26 PM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹832, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹830.05

Sbi share price is at 832 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 825.37 and 834.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 825.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 834.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:57:47 PM IST

03 May 2024, 02:57:14 PM IST

03 May 2024, 02:51:33 PM IST

Sbi share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 527.31% higher than yesterday

The volume of SBI traded by 2 PM is 527.31% higher than yesterday, with the price at 827.8, up by -0.27%. Volume traded is a key indicator along with price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:33:44 PM IST

Sbi share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 830.7 and 823.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 823.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 830.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1829.45Support 1825.8
Resistance 2831.05Support 2823.75
Resistance 3833.1Support 3822.15
03 May 2024, 02:16:05 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 5.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212123
    Buy10101010
    Hold6663
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 02:03:00 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹827.3, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹830.05

Sbi share price is at 827.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 825.37 and 834.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 825.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 834.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:50:47 PM IST

Sbi share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1314.96% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of SBI until 1 PM is 1314.96% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 828.15, showing a slight decrease of -0.23%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a likely sustained upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:37:45 PM IST

Sbi share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

SBI reached a peak of 828.5 and a low of 821.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 825.53 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1830.7Support 1823.5
Resistance 2833.2Support 2818.8
Resistance 3837.9Support 3816.3
03 May 2024, 01:16:39 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.01%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.11%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in SBI indicates a possible shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may be reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 01:03:53 PM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

State Bank Of India stock reached a low of 820.1 and a high of 836 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 12:53:05 PM IST

Sbi share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 757.31% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of SBI until 12 AM has increased by 757.31% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 827.1, a decrease of -0.36%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:34:33 PM IST

Sbi share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

SBI reached a peak of 826.5 and a low of 820.1 in the previous trading hour. The stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 824.07 and 822.48 in the last hour, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1825.53Support 1819.13
Resistance 2829.22Support 2816.42
Resistance 3831.93Support 3812.73
03 May 2024, 12:21:39 PM IST

03 May 2024, 12:21:10 PM IST

03 May 2024, 12:10:12 PM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹820.7, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹830.05

The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of 825.37 & second support of 820.73 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 816.47. If the stock price breaks the final support of 816.47 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 11:45:05 AM IST

Sbi share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 164.25% higher than yesterday

The volume of SBI traded until 11 AM is 164.25% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 824.35, up by -0.69%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:40:45 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

SBI reached a high of 830.2 and a low of 825.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 825.37, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 822.38 and 817.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1828.72Support 1824.07
Resistance 2831.78Support 2822.48
Resistance 3833.37Support 3819.42
03 May 2024, 11:26:34 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹826.85, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹830.05

Sbi share price is at 826.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 825.37 and 834.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 825.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 834.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:14:24 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SBI's share price dropped by 0.27% to reach 827.85, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas ICICI Bank is showing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1522.45-10.55-0.691757.81363.451156591.66
ICICI Bank1143.03.10.271169.3898.85802652.96
State Bank Of India827.85-2.2-0.27834.6543.15738824.0
Axis Bank1144.85-4.9-0.431182.8854.1353366.01
Kotak Mahindra Bank1570.0-5.8-0.372063.01552.55311889.38
03 May 2024, 11:03:21 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 5.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212123
    Buy10101010
    Hold6663
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 10:49:10 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 9.28% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of SBI until 10 AM is 9.28% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 829.1, up by -0.11%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement paired with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement alongside higher volume may signal further declines in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:37:59 AM IST

Sbi share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi touched a high of 836.0 & a low of 827.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1833.67Support 1825.37
Resistance 2838.98Support 2822.38
Resistance 3841.97Support 3817.07
03 May 2024, 10:11:39 AM IST

03 May 2024, 09:51:27 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

The SBI share price increased by 0.36% today, reaching 833.05, in line with other banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.59% and 0.51% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1534.251.250.081757.81363.451165556.02
ICICI Bank1150.010.10.891169.3898.85807568.6
State Bank Of India833.053.00.36834.6543.15743464.8
Axis Bank1156.66.850.61182.8854.1356992.73
Kotak Mahindra Bank1578.953.150.22063.01552.55313667.35
03 May 2024, 09:40:02 AM IST

Sbi share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%

An increase in futures price and open interest in SBI indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:30:56 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹834, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹830.05

Sbi share price is at 834 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 825.37 and 834.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 825.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 834.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:15:45 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of SBI has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at 833.65. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 45.50%, reaching 833.65. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.37%
3 Months23.07%
6 Months45.09%
YTD29.28%
1 Year45.5%
03 May 2024, 09:05:38 AM IST

Vodafone Idea in talks with SBI, PNB, BOB, and private lenders to avail loans worth ₹15,000 crore: Report

Vodafone Idea has reached out to state-run lenders State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and some privately-held banks, the report said.

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/vodafone-idea-in-talks-in-talks-with-sbi-pnb-bob-and-private-lenders-to-avail-loans-worth-rs-15-000-crore-report-11714649846456.html

03 May 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

Sbi share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1834.27Support 1825.37
Resistance 2838.53Support 2820.73
Resistance 3843.17Support 3816.47
03 May 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 6.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212123
    Buy10101010
    Hold6663
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15754 k

The trading volume yesterday was 28.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 286 k.

03 May 2024, 08:05:53 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹825.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 833.95 & 825.7 yesterday to end at 825.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
