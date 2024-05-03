Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at ₹831.55, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹830.05

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹826.6, closed at ₹825.7 with a high of ₹833.95 and a low of ₹825.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹740,786.42 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹834.6 and the low at ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was at 286,451 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
State Bank Of India stock reached a low of ₹820.1 and a high of ₹836 on the current day.
Sbi share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.26%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.2%
A decrease in futures price and open interest in SBI indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock may be approaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the upcoming days.
Sbi share price Today :Sbi closed today at ₹831.55, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹830.05
Sbi share price closed the day at ₹831.55 - a 0.18% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 839.8 , 846.1 , 856.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 823.6 , 813.7 , 807.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Sbi share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 464.21% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of SBI until 3 PM is 464.21% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹831.55, up by 0.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Sbi Live Updates
Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹832, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹830.05
Sbi share price is at ₹832 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹825.37 and ₹834.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹825.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 834.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|788.34
|10 Days
|774.10
|20 Days
|766.02
|50 Days
|757.43
|100 Days
|694.22
|300 Days
|638.74
Sbi share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 527.31% higher than yesterday
The volume of SBI traded by 2 PM is 527.31% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹827.8, up by -0.27%. Volume traded is a key indicator along with price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Sbi share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 830.7 and 823.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 823.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 830.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|829.45
|Support 1
|825.8
|Resistance 2
|831.05
|Support 2
|823.75
|Resistance 3
|833.1
|Support 3
|822.15
Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 5.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|23
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹827.3, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹830.05
Sbi share price is at ₹827.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹825.37 and ₹834.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹825.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 834.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1314.96% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of SBI until 1 PM is 1314.96% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹828.15, showing a slight decrease of -0.23%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a likely sustained upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Sbi share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
SBI reached a peak of 828.5 and a low of 821.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 825.53 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|830.7
|Support 1
|823.5
|Resistance 2
|833.2
|Support 2
|818.8
|Resistance 3
|837.9
|Support 3
|816.3
Sbi share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.01%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.11%
A decrease in futures price and open interest in SBI indicates a possible shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may be reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.
State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
State Bank Of India stock reached a low of ₹820.1 and a high of ₹836 on the current trading day.
Sbi share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 757.31% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of SBI until 12 AM has increased by 757.31% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹827.1, a decrease of -0.36%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Sbi share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
SBI reached a peak of 826.5 and a low of 820.1 in the previous trading hour. The stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 824.07 and 822.48 in the last hour, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|825.53
|Support 1
|819.13
|Resistance 2
|829.22
|Support 2
|816.42
|Resistance 3
|831.93
|Support 3
|812.73
Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|788.34
|10 Days
|774.10
|20 Days
|766.02
|50 Days
|757.43
|100 Days
|694.22
|300 Days
|638.74
Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹820.7, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹830.05
The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of ₹825.37 & second support of ₹820.73 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹816.47. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹816.47 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Sbi share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 164.25% higher than yesterday
The volume of SBI traded until 11 AM is 164.25% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹824.35, up by -0.69%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Sbi share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
SBI reached a high of 830.2 and a low of 825.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 825.37, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 822.38 and 817.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|828.72
|Support 1
|824.07
|Resistance 2
|831.78
|Support 2
|822.48
|Resistance 3
|833.37
|Support 3
|819.42
Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹826.85, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹830.05
Sbi share price is at ₹826.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹825.37 and ₹834.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹825.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 834.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi share price live: Stock Peers
Today, SBI's share price dropped by 0.27% to reach ₹827.85, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas ICICI Bank is showing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1522.45
|-10.55
|-0.69
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1156591.66
|ICICI Bank
|1143.0
|3.1
|0.27
|1169.3
|898.85
|802652.96
|State Bank Of India
|827.85
|-2.2
|-0.27
|834.6
|543.15
|738824.0
|Axis Bank
|1144.85
|-4.9
|-0.43
|1182.8
|854.1
|353366.01
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1570.0
|-5.8
|-0.37
|2063.0
|1552.55
|311889.38
Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 5.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|23
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sbi share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 9.28% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of SBI until 10 AM is 9.28% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹829.1, up by -0.11%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement paired with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement alongside higher volume may signal further declines in prices.
Sbi share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi touched a high of 836.0 & a low of 827.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|833.67
|Support 1
|825.37
|Resistance 2
|838.98
|Support 2
|822.38
|Resistance 3
|841.97
|Support 3
|817.07
Sbi Live Updates
Sbi share price live: Stock Peers
The SBI share price increased by 0.36% today, reaching ₹833.05, in line with other banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.59% and 0.51% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1534.25
|1.25
|0.08
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1165556.02
|ICICI Bank
|1150.0
|10.1
|0.89
|1169.3
|898.85
|807568.6
|State Bank Of India
|833.05
|3.0
|0.36
|834.6
|543.15
|743464.8
|Axis Bank
|1156.6
|6.85
|0.6
|1182.8
|854.1
|356992.73
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1578.95
|3.15
|0.2
|2063.0
|1552.55
|313667.35
Sbi share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%
An increase in futures price and open interest in SBI indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.
Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹834, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹830.05
Sbi share price is at ₹834 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹825.37 and ₹834.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹825.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 834.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of SBI has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at ₹833.65. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 45.50%, reaching ₹833.65. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.37%
|3 Months
|23.07%
|6 Months
|45.09%
|YTD
|29.28%
|1 Year
|45.5%
Vodafone Idea in talks with SBI, PNB, BOB, and private lenders to avail loans worth ₹15,000 crore: Report
Vodafone Idea has reached out to state-run lenders State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and some privately-held banks, the report said.
https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/vodafone-idea-in-talks-in-talks-with-sbi-pnb-bob-and-private-lenders-to-avail-loans-worth-rs-15-000-crore-report-11714649846456.html
Sbi share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|834.27
|Support 1
|825.37
|Resistance 2
|838.53
|Support 2
|820.73
|Resistance 3
|843.17
|Support 3
|816.47
Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 6.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|23
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15754 k
The trading volume yesterday was 28.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 286 k.
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹825.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹833.95 & ₹825.7 yesterday to end at ₹825.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!