Sbi Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 03 Sep 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 815.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 822.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 816.45 and closed slightly lower at 815.65. The stock reached a high of 825.3 and a low of 813. With a market cap of 733692.39 crore, SBI has seen a 52-week high of 912.1 and a 52-week low of 543.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,129,356 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 09:01 AM IST SBI to shift to cash-flow based approach for all MSME loans up to ₹5 crore, says chairman Setty

Credit access to MSMEs has also been low due to the unavailability of the right skill sets to assess and lend to certain niche segments.

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/sbi-msme-loans-c-s-setty-cash-flow-collaterals-cii-mnc-banks-v-anantha-nageswaran-psu-nbfc-corporate-bonds-retail-11725287439291.html

03 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1827.22Support 1814.87
Resistance 2832.48Support 2807.78
Resistance 3839.57Support 3802.52
03 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 966.5, 17.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy13131312
    Hold6667
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2222
03 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14429 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1129 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹815.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 825.3 & 813 yesterday to end at 822.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

