Sbi Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹816.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹815.65. The stock reached a high of ₹825.3 and a low of ₹813. With a market cap of ₹733692.39 crore, SBI has seen a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a 52-week low of ₹543.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,129,356 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Credit access to MSMEs has also been low due to the unavailability of the right skill sets to assess and lend to certain niche segments.
https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/sbi-msme-loans-c-s-setty-cash-flow-collaterals-cii-mnc-banks-v-anantha-nageswaran-psu-nbfc-corporate-bonds-retail-11725287439291.html
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|827.22
|Support 1
|814.87
|Resistance 2
|832.48
|Support 2
|807.78
|Resistance 3
|839.57
|Support 3
|802.52
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 17.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1129 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹825.3 & ₹813 yesterday to end at ₹822.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend