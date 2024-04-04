Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹765.7 and closed at ₹767.35. The high for the day was ₹772 and the low was ₹760.05. The market capitalization was ₹688,042.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹793.5 and the 52-week low was ₹519. The BSE volume was 517,017 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of SBI stock is ₹767.65 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -3.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.19%
|3 Months
|15.74%
|6 Months
|31.52%
|YTD
|20.09%
|1 Year
|46.38%
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹770.95 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume was 517,017 shares with a closing price of ₹767.35.
