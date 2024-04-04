Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 04 Apr 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 770.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 767.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at 765.7 and closed at 767.35. The high for the day was 772 and the low was 760.05. The market capitalization was 688,042.04 crore. The 52-week high was 793.5 and the 52-week low was 519. The BSE volume was 517,017 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹767.65, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹770.95

The current price of SBI stock is 767.65 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -3.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.19%
3 Months15.74%
6 Months31.52%
YTD20.09%
1 Year46.38%
04 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹770.95, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹767.35

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 770.95 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹767.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume was 517,017 shares with a closing price of 767.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!