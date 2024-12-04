Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 2.12 %. The stock closed at 836.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 853.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 836.45 and closed slightly lower at 836.20. The stock reached a high of 856.60 and a low of 836.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 762,118 crore, SBI's performance reflects its stable position in the market, although it remains below its 52-week high of 912.10 and above its low of 583.35. The BSE volume stood at 370,485 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15847 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹836.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 856.6 & 836.45 yesterday to end at 853.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

