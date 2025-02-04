Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 04 Feb 2025, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 761 per share. The stock is currently trading at 773.70 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 766.30 and closed at 761, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 776.45 and a low of 766 during the session. SBI's market capitalization stands at 689,783.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 637.80, with a BSE trading volume of 308,375 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:10 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹773.70, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹761

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 764.22 & second resistance of 768.33 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 773.87. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 773.87 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

04 Feb 2025, 11:47 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -26.06% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 26.06% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 773.60, reflecting a decline of 1.66%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

04 Feb 2025, 11:36 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 776.12 and 769.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 769.22 and selling near hourly resistance 776.12 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1777.63Support 1770.73
Resistance 2780.27Support 2766.47
Resistance 3784.53Support 3763.83
04 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹761 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 776.45 & 766 yesterday to end at 775. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

