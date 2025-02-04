Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹766.30 and closed at ₹761, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹776.45 and a low of ₹766 during the session. SBI's market capitalization stands at ₹689,783.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹637.80, with a BSE trading volume of 308,375 shares.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹764.22 & second resistance of ₹768.33 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹773.87. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹773.87 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 26.06% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹773.60, reflecting a decline of 1.66%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 776.12 and 769.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 769.22 and selling near hourly resistance 776.12 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|777.63
|Support 1
|770.73
|Resistance 2
|780.27
|Support 2
|766.47
|Resistance 3
|784.53
|Support 3
|763.83
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹776.45 & ₹766 yesterday to end at ₹775. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.