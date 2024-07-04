Sbi Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹829.7, closed at ₹826.35, with a high of ₹843.8 and a low of ₹825.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹749,756.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹912.1 and ₹543.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,672,011 shares traded.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|847.83
|Support 1
|828.98
|Resistance 2
|855.27
|Support 2
|817.57
|Resistance 3
|866.68
|Support 3
|810.13
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹910.0, 8.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|18
|18
|21
|Buy
|13
|12
|12
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1672 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹843.8 & ₹825.05 yesterday to end at ₹826.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend