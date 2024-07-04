Sbi Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Hello User
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 826.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 840.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 829.7, closed at 826.35, with a high of 843.8 and a low of 825.05. The market capitalization stood at 749,756.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 912.1 and 543.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,672,011 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:51 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1847.83Support 1828.98
Resistance 2855.27Support 2817.57
Resistance 3866.68Support 3810.13
04 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 910.0, 8.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17181821
    Buy13121210
    Hold6676
    Sell2212
    Strong Sell2221
04 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23459 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1672 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹826.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 843.8 & 825.05 yesterday to end at 826.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

