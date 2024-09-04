Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹821.2 and closed at ₹822.1, reaching a high of ₹825.9 and a low of ₹816.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹736,057.41 crore. Over the past year, SBI's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹543.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 293,326 shares, reflecting active market participation.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price, combined with higher open interest in SBI, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of ₹818.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹812.83. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹812.83 then there can be further negative price movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 1.06%, currently trading at ₹816.00. Over the past year, SBI shares have increased by 43.31%, reaching ₹816.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.09%
|3 Months
|-7.1%
|6 Months
|5.21%
|YTD
|28.46%
|1 Year
|43.31%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|828.37
|Support 1
|818.82
|Resistance 2
|831.93
|Support 2
|812.83
|Resistance 3
|837.92
|Support 3
|809.27
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 17.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 293 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹825.9 & ₹816.75 yesterday to end at ₹824.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend