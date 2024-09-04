Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 824.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 814.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 821.2 and closed at 822.1, reaching a high of 825.9 and a low of 816.75. The market capitalization stood at 736,057.41 crore. Over the past year, SBI's stock has seen a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 543.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 293,326 shares, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:44 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.01%; Futures open interest increased by 0.91%

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price, combined with higher open interest in SBI, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:34 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹814.55, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹824.75

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of 818.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 812.83. If the stock price breaks the second support of 812.83 then there can be further negative price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 1.06%, currently trading at 816.00. Over the past year, SBI shares have increased by 43.31%, reaching 816.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.09%
3 Months-7.1%
6 Months5.21%
YTD28.46%
1 Year43.31%
04 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1828.37Support 1818.82
Resistance 2831.93Support 2812.83
Resistance 3837.92Support 3809.27
04 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 966.5, 17.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy12131312
    Hold6667
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2222
04 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13417 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 293 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹822.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 825.9 & 816.75 yesterday to end at 824.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

