Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Sbi stock price went down today, 05 Apr 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 770.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 759.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at 775 and closed at 770.95, with a high of 775 and a low of 758. The market cap stood at 677600.26 cr. The 52-week high was at 793.5 and the 52-week low at 519. The BSE volume recorded was 321746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.55%
3 Months14.35%
6 Months28.23%
YTD18.26%
1 Year45.18%
05 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹759.25, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹770.95

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is at 759.25 with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -11.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should keep an eye on further market movements to make informed decisions.

05 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹770.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 321,746. The closing price for the stock was 770.95.

