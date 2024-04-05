Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Today's Trading

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹775 and closed at ₹770.95, with a high of ₹775 and a low of ₹758. The market cap stood at 677600.26 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹793.5 and the 52-week low at ₹519. The BSE volume recorded was 321746 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.55%
|3 Months
|14.35%
|6 Months
|28.23%
|YTD
|18.26%
|1 Year
|45.18%
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is at ₹759.25 with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -11.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should keep an eye on further market movements to make informed decisions.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 321,746. The closing price for the stock was ₹770.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!