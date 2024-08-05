Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 862.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 847.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months-6.97%
6 Months30.51%
YTD32.05%
1 Year43.58%
05 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST SBI earns ₹16 trillion PAT in 4 years under Khara, higher than previous 64 years

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/sbi-earns-rs-16-trillion-pat-in-4-years-under-khara-higher-than-previous-64-years-11722784904483.html

05 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Stocks to Watch: SBI, Infosys, Ambuja Cement, JK Tyre, Britannia, JSW Steel, Delhivery

Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Marico, Bharti Hexacom, Honeywell Automation, Deepak Nitrite, Motherson Sumi, Tata Chemicals, Brigade Enterprises, Devyani International, and Triveni Turbine and others are expected to announce their June quarter earnings on Monday.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-stocks-in-news-sbi-infosys-ambuja-cement-jk-tyre-britannia-jsw-steel-delhivery-titan-11722769659169.html

05 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1855.52Support 1843.77
Resistance 2862.78Support 2839.28
Resistance 3867.27Support 3832.02
05 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 944.5, 11.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1060.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171721
    Buy13131310
    Hold6666
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2221
05 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16299 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1047 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹862.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 859.95 & 846.6 yesterday to end at 847.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.