Sbi Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 853.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 859.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 854.4 and closed slightly lower at 853.95. The stock reached a high of 863.8 and a low of 850.25 during the day. SBI's market capitalization stands at 767,249.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 583.35, with a trading volume of 679,548 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1865.7Support 1852.0
Resistance 2871.7Support 2844.3
Resistance 3879.4Support 3838.3
05 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 16.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181817
    Buy11111212
    Hold5545
    Sell4433
    Strong Sell1122
05 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15671 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 679 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹853.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 863.8 & 850.25 yesterday to end at 859.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

