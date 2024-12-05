Sbi Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹854.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹853.95. The stock reached a high of ₹863.8 and a low of ₹850.25 during the day. SBI's market capitalization stands at ₹767,249.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹583.35, with a trading volume of 679,548 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|865.7
|Support 1
|852.0
|Resistance 2
|871.7
|Support 2
|844.3
|Resistance 3
|879.4
|Support 3
|838.3
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 16.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|17
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 679 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹863.8 & ₹850.25 yesterday to end at ₹859.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend