Sbi Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹766.30 and closed at ₹761, experiencing a high of ₹780.85 and a low of ₹766. The market capitalization stood at ₹6,79,119 crore. Over the past year, SBI reached a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹637.80. The trading volume on the BSE was 749,753 shares, reflecting active investor interest in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 749 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹780.85 & ₹766 yesterday to end at ₹779.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.