Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 2.39 %. The stock closed at 761 per share. The stock is currently trading at 779.20 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 766.30 and closed at 761, experiencing a high of 780.85 and a low of 766. The market capitalization stood at 6,79,119 crore. Over the past year, SBI reached a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 637.80. The trading volume on the BSE was 749,753 shares, reflecting active investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11318 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 749 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹761 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 780.85 & 766 yesterday to end at 779.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.