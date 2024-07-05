Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹844.6, closed at ₹840.1 with a high of ₹844.6 and a low of ₹834.5. The market cap stood at 748998.06 cr with a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹543.15. The BSE volume recorded was 674690 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹838.2, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹839.25
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹838.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹833.83 and ₹844.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹833.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 844.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The SBI share price has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at ₹842.55. Over the past year, SBI shares have surged by 42.11% to ₹842.55. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 25.34% to reach 24,302.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.56%
|3 Months
|2.5%
|6 Months
|30.58%
|YTD
|30.72%
|1 Year
|42.11%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|844.43
|Support 1
|833.83
|Resistance 2
|849.97
|Support 2
|828.77
|Resistance 3
|855.03
|Support 3
|823.23
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹910.0, 8.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|18
|18
|21
|Buy
|13
|12
|12
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20250 k
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 674 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹840.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹844.6 & ₹834.5 yesterday to end at ₹840.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend