Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 839.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 838.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 844.6, closed at 840.1 with a high of 844.6 and a low of 834.5. The market cap stood at 748998.06 cr with a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 543.15. The BSE volume recorded was 674690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹838.2, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹839.25

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 838.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 833.83 and 844.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 833.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 844.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The SBI share price has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at 842.55. Over the past year, SBI shares have surged by 42.11% to 842.55. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 25.34% to reach 24,302.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.56%
3 Months2.5%
6 Months30.58%
YTD30.72%
1 Year42.11%
05 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1844.43Support 1833.83
Resistance 2849.97Support 2828.77
Resistance 3855.03Support 3823.23
05 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 910.0, 8.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17181821
    Buy13121210
    Hold6676
    Sell2212
    Strong Sell2221
05 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20250 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 674 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹840.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 844.6 & 834.5 yesterday to end at 840.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.