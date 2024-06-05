Sbi Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹793.95, closed at ₹775.2, with a high of ₹793.95 and a low of ₹744.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹682822.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹912.1 and ₹543.15 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 2497857.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 776.6 and 759.8 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 759.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 776.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|774.57
|Support 1
|764.57
|Resistance 2
|778.28
|Support 2
|758.28
|Resistance 3
|784.57
|Support 3
|754.57
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.45%; Futures open interest increased by 185.62%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for SBI, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank of India stock opened at a low of ₹744.1 and reached a high of ₹793.95 on the current day.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -31.36% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The volume of SBI traded until 12 AM is 31.36% lower than yesterday, while the price was at ₹763.25, a decrease of 1.54%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends
Sbi Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|829.11
|10 Days
|824.60
|20 Days
|820.66
|50 Days
|785.47
|100 Days
|739.85
|300 Days
|664.45
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹775.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹793.95 & ₹744.1 yesterday to end at ₹775.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.