Sbi Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:33 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 775.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 765.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 793.95, closed at 775.2, with a high of 793.95 and a low of 744.1. The market capitalization stood at 682822.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 912.1 and 543.15 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 2497857.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 01:33 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 776.6 and 759.8 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 759.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 776.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1774.57Support 1764.57
Resistance 2778.28Support 2758.28
Resistance 3784.57Support 3754.57
05 Jun 2024, 01:16 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.45%; Futures open interest increased by 185.62%

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for SBI, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

05 Jun 2024, 01:07 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank of India stock opened at a low of 744.1 and reached a high of 793.95 on the current day.

05 Jun 2024, 12:49 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -31.36% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The volume of SBI traded until 12 AM is 31.36% lower than yesterday, while the price was at 763.25, a decrease of 1.54%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

05 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
05 Jun 2024, 12:26 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

05 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days829.11
10 Days824.60
20 Days820.66
50 Days785.47
100 Days739.85
300 Days664.45
05 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹775.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 793.95 & 744.1 yesterday to end at 775.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

