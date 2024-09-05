Sbi Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹813 and closed at ₹824.75, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹818.65 and a low of ₹813 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹728,694.61 crore, SBI's performance reflects its robust standing. The stock's 52-week high is ₹912.1, while the low is ₹543.15. The BSE volume recorded was 278,846 shares.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 18.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 278 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹818.65 & ₹813 yesterday to end at ₹816.5. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.