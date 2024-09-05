Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -1 %. The stock closed at 824.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 816.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 813 and closed at 824.75, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 818.65 and a low of 813 during the session. With a market capitalization of 728,694.61 crore, SBI's performance reflects its robust standing. The stock's 52-week high is 912.1, while the low is 543.15. The BSE volume recorded was 278,846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 966.5, 18.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy12131312
    Hold6667
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2222
05 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13027 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 278 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹824.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 818.65 & 813 yesterday to end at 816.5. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

