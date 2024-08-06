Sbi Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SBI opened at ₹827.05 and closed at ₹847.90. The stock reached a high of ₹831.40 and a low of ₹801.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹723,875.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹912.10 and ₹543.15 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 2,389,678.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹831.4 & ₹801.05 yesterday to end at ₹811.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.