Sbi Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -4.34 %. The stock closed at 847.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 811.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SBI opened at 827.05 and closed at 847.90. The stock reached a high of 831.40 and a low of 801.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 723,875.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 912.10 and 543.15 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 2,389,678.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16483 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹847.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 831.4 & 801.05 yesterday to end at 811.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

