Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 06 2024 09:22:35
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 297.45 -0.62%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.00 -0.07%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 472.95 1.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 787.80 -0.60%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.60 0.61%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 859.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 864.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 861.65 and closed slightly lower at 859.45. The stock reached a high of 871 and a low of 855.65. With a market capitalization of 772,381.3 crore, SBI's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range, having seen a high of 912.1 and a low of 583.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 379,508 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:21:25 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at 862.35. Over the past year, SBI shares have increased by 42.24%, reaching 862.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 18.48% rise, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is accurate only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.17%
3 Months6.27%
6 Months5.94%
YTD34.79%
1 Year42.24%
06 Dec 2024, 08:49:16 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1872.7Support 1856.85
Resistance 2880.0Support 2848.3
Resistance 3888.55Support 3841.0
06 Dec 2024, 08:35:56 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 15.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181817
    Buy11111212
    Hold5545
    Sell4433
    Strong Sell1122
06 Dec 2024, 08:16:34 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15046 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 379 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:02:58 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹859.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 871 & 855.65 yesterday to end at 864.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue