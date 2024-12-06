Sbi Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹861.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹859.45. The stock reached a high of ₹871 and a low of ₹855.65. With a market capitalization of ₹772,381.3 crore, SBI's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range, having seen a high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹583.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 379,508 shares.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at ₹862.35. Over the past year, SBI shares have increased by 42.24%, reaching ₹862.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 18.48% rise, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is accurate only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.17%
|3 Months
|6.27%
|6 Months
|5.94%
|YTD
|34.79%
|1 Year
|42.24%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|872.7
|Support 1
|856.85
|Resistance 2
|880.0
|Support 2
|848.3
|Resistance 3
|888.55
|Support 3
|841.0
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 15.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|17
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 379 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹871 & ₹855.65 yesterday to end at ₹864.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend