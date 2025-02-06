Sbi Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹780.80 and closed slightly lower at ₹779.20. The stock reached a high of ₹781.60 and a low of ₹764.65, reflecting a volatile session. SBI's market capitalization stands at ₹683,670.26 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹637.80, with a trading volume of 654,303 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|776.65
|Support 1
|759.7
|Resistance 2
|787.8
|Support 2
|753.9
|Resistance 3
|793.6
|Support 3
|742.75
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹975.0, 27.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 654 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹781.60 & ₹764.65 yesterday to end at ₹766.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.