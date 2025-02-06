Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2025, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 779.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 766.10 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 780.80 and closed slightly lower at 779.20. The stock reached a high of 781.60 and a low of 764.65, reflecting a volatile session. SBI's market capitalization stands at 683,670.26 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 637.80, with a trading volume of 654,303 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1776.65Support 1759.7
Resistance 2787.8Support 2753.9
Resistance 3793.6Support 3742.75
06 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 975.0, 27.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
06 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11208 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 654 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹779.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 781.60 & 764.65 yesterday to end at 766.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.