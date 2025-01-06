Sbi Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹801.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹801.05. The stock reached a high of ₹809.7 and dipped to a low of ₹792.25. With a market capitalization of ₹715,040.6 crore, SBI's stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹912.1 and above its low of ₹600.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 387,698 shares for the day.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 387 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹809.7 & ₹792.25 yesterday to end at ₹793.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend