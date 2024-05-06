Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 01:52 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 831.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 811.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at 834.5 and closed at 830.05. The stock reached a high of 836 and a low of 820.1. The market capitalization was 742,125.11 crore. The 52-week high was 836 and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 843,949 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST Sbi share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 52.78% higher than yesterday

The volume of SBI traded by 1 PM is 52.78% higher than yesterday, with the price at 808.2, up by -2.81%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:41 PM IST Sbi share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

SBI reached a peak of 810.75 and a low of 805.8 in the last trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 808.12 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 806.38 and 804.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1809.2Support 1804.25
Resistance 2812.45Support 2802.55
Resistance 3814.15Support 3799.3
06 May 2024, 01:15 PM IST Sbi share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.65%; Futures open interest increased by 12.09%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in SBI indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

State Bank of India stock had a low of 803.05 and a high of 835 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST Sbi share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 76.16% higher than yesterday

The volume of SBI traded until 12 AM is 76.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 809.5, up by -2.65%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signify potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Sbi share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 813.05 and 804.85 levels in the previous hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 804.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 813.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1812.07Support 1808.12
Resistance 2814.28Support 2806.38
Resistance 3816.02Support 3804.17
06 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days817.33
10 Days785.69
20 Days775.39
50 Days762.02
100 Days699.47
300 Days640.90
06 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹811.4, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹831.55

The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of 823.6 & second support of 813.7 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 807.4. If the stock price breaks the final support of 807.4 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 143.80% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of SBI until 11 AM is 143.80% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 810, a decrease of -2.59%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 812.0 and 802.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 802.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 812.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1813.05Support 1804.85
Resistance 2816.25Support 2799.85
Resistance 3821.25Support 3796.65
06 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹809.7, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹831.55

The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of 823.6 & second support of 813.7 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 807.4. If the stock price breaks the final support of 807.4 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of SBI is currently down by 2.71% at 809, while its counterparts HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are experiencing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.21% and 0.3% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1529.010.350.681757.81363.451161567.64
ICICI Bank1149.07.00.611169.3898.85806866.37
State Bank Of India809.0-22.55-2.71836.0543.15722001.11
Axis Bank1153.9512.91.131182.8854.1356174.79
Kotak Mahindra Bank1628.1580.95.232063.01544.15323441.21
06 May 2024, 11:05 AM IST Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 3.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212122
    Buy10101010
    Hold6663
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 238.84% higher than yesterday

The volume of SBI traded by 10 AM is 238.84% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 803.9, down by -3.33%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Sbi share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi touched a high of 813.95 & a low of 804.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1812.0Support 1802.15
Resistance 2817.9Support 2798.2
Resistance 3821.85Support 3792.3
06 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of SBI is currently down by 2.59% at 810, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all showing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.43% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1528.09.350.621757.81363.451160807.95
ICICI Bank1149.757.750.681169.3898.85807393.04
State Bank Of India810.0-21.55-2.59836.0543.15722893.57
Axis Bank1152.0511.00.961182.8854.1355588.34
Kotak Mahindra Bank1615.9568.74.442063.01544.15321017.61
06 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -2.37%; Futures open interest increased by 2.48%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for SBI indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹808.5, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹831.55

The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of 823.6 & second support of 813.7 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 807.4. If the stock price breaks the final support of 807.4 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

The price of SBI shares has dropped by -1.85% and is currently trading at 816.15. Over the past year, SBI shares have increased by 43.35% to 816.15. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 24.39% to reach 22475.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.31%
3 Months24.88%
6 Months43.81%
YTD29.5%
1 Year43.35%
06 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Sbi share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1839.8Support 1823.6
Resistance 2846.1Support 2813.7
Resistance 3856.0Support 3807.4
06 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 6.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212122
    Buy10101010
    Hold6663
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16195 k

The trading volume yesterday was 45.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 843 k.

06 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹830.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 836 & 820.1 yesterday to end at 830.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

