Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹834.5 and closed at ₹830.05. The stock reached a high of ₹836 and a low of ₹820.1. The market capitalization was ₹742,125.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹836 and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 843,949 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of SBI traded by 1 PM is 52.78% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹808.2, up by -2.81%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
SBI reached a peak of 810.75 and a low of 805.8 in the last trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 808.12 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 806.38 and 804.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|809.2
|Support 1
|804.25
|Resistance 2
|812.45
|Support 2
|802.55
|Resistance 3
|814.15
|Support 3
|799.3
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in SBI indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
State Bank of India stock had a low of ₹803.05 and a high of ₹835 on the current day.
The volume of SBI traded until 12 AM is 76.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹809.5, up by -2.65%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signify potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the 813.05 and 804.85 levels in the previous hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 804.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 813.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|812.07
|Support 1
|808.12
|Resistance 2
|814.28
|Support 2
|806.38
|Resistance 3
|816.02
|Support 3
|804.17
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|817.33
|10 Days
|785.69
|20 Days
|775.39
|50 Days
|762.02
|100 Days
|699.47
|300 Days
|640.90
The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of ₹823.6 & second support of ₹813.7 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹807.4. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹807.4 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The trading volume of SBI until 11 AM is 143.80% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹810, a decrease of -2.59%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 812.0 and 802.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 802.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 812.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|813.05
|Support 1
|804.85
|Resistance 2
|816.25
|Support 2
|799.85
|Resistance 3
|821.25
|Support 3
|796.65
The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of ₹823.6 & second support of ₹813.7 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹807.4. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹807.4 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The share price of SBI is currently down by 2.71% at ₹809, while its counterparts HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are experiencing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.21% and 0.3% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1529.0
|10.35
|0.68
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1161567.64
|ICICI Bank
|1149.0
|7.0
|0.61
|1169.3
|898.85
|806866.37
|State Bank Of India
|809.0
|-22.55
|-2.71
|836.0
|543.15
|722001.11
|Axis Bank
|1153.95
|12.9
|1.13
|1182.8
|854.1
|356174.79
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1628.15
|80.9
|5.23
|2063.0
|1544.15
|323441.21
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 3.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The volume of SBI traded by 10 AM is 238.84% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹803.9, down by -3.33%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Sbi touched a high of 813.95 & a low of 804.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|812.0
|Support 1
|802.15
|Resistance 2
|817.9
|Support 2
|798.2
|Resistance 3
|821.85
|Support 3
|792.3
The stock price of SBI is currently down by 2.59% at ₹810, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all showing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.43% and 0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1528.0
|9.35
|0.62
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1160807.95
|ICICI Bank
|1149.75
|7.75
|0.68
|1169.3
|898.85
|807393.04
|State Bank Of India
|810.0
|-21.55
|-2.59
|836.0
|543.15
|722893.57
|Axis Bank
|1152.05
|11.0
|0.96
|1182.8
|854.1
|355588.34
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1615.95
|68.7
|4.44
|2063.0
|1544.15
|321017.61
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for SBI indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of ₹823.6 & second support of ₹813.7 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹807.4. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹807.4 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The price of SBI shares has dropped by -1.85% and is currently trading at ₹816.15. Over the past year, SBI shares have increased by 43.35% to ₹816.15. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 24.39% to reach 22475.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.31%
|3 Months
|24.88%
|6 Months
|43.81%
|YTD
|29.5%
|1 Year
|43.35%
The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|839.8
|Support 1
|823.6
|Resistance 2
|846.1
|Support 2
|813.7
|Resistance 3
|856.0
|Support 3
|807.4
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 6.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 45.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 843 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹836 & ₹820.1 yesterday to end at ₹830.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
