Sbi Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 816.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 818.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 818 and closed at 816.5, experiencing a high of 821.9 and a low of 814.3. The market capitalization stood at 730,568.77 crore. Over the past year, SBI's stock reached a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 543.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 318,031 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:49 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1822.73Support 1814.98
Resistance 2826.32Support 2810.82
Resistance 3830.48Support 3807.23
06 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 966.5, 18.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy12131312
    Hold5667
    Sell3221
    Strong Sell2222
06 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12523 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 318 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹816.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 821.9 & 814.3 yesterday to end at 818.6. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

