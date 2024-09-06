Sbi Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹818 and closed at ₹816.5, experiencing a high of ₹821.9 and a low of ₹814.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹730,568.77 crore. Over the past year, SBI's stock reached a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹543.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 318,031 shares for the day.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|822.73
|Support 1
|814.98
|Resistance 2
|826.32
|Support 2
|810.82
|Resistance 3
|830.48
|Support 3
|807.23
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 18.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 318 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹821.9 & ₹814.3 yesterday to end at ₹818.6. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend