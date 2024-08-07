Sbi Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock opened at ₹820.6 and closed at ₹811.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹826.8, and the low was ₹795.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹711,960.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹912.1 and ₹543.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 582,520 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|816.98
|Support 1
|786.88
|Resistance 2
|836.82
|Support 2
|776.62
|Resistance 3
|847.08
|Support 3
|756.78
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹962.5, 20.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|21
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 582 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹826.8 & ₹795.65 yesterday to end at ₹797.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.