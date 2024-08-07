Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 811.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 797.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock opened at 820.6 and closed at 811.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 826.8, and the low was 795.65. The market capitalization stood at 711,960.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were 912.1 and 543.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 582,520 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1816.98Support 1786.88
Resistance 2836.82Support 2776.62
Resistance 3847.08Support 3756.78
07 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 962.5, 20.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1060.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171721
    Buy13131310
    Hold6666
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2221
07 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16834 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 582 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹811.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 826.8 & 795.65 yesterday to end at 797.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

