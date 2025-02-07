Sbi Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹769.65 and closed at ₹766.10, experiencing a high of ₹770.95 and a low of ₹750. The market capitalization stood at ₹671,399.71 crore. Over the past year, SBI reached a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹637.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,384,322 shares. The stock showed volatility, reflecting market dynamics.
Sbi Live Updates: Price Analysis
Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 1.20% and is currently trading at ₹743.35. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 17.13%, reaching ₹743.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.14%
|3 Months
|-6.41%
|6 Months
|-6.25%
|YTD
|-4.28%
|1 Year
|17.13%
Private capex on the rise; watch on tariffs: SBI’s Setty
Banks are keeping a watch on the global tariff landscape, he said, after the US unveiled tariffs against three of its top trading partners.
SBI share price dips after Q3 results 2025. Opportunity to buy?
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|764.92
|Support 1
|744.12
|Resistance 2
|778.28
|Support 2
|736.68
|Resistance 3
|785.72
|Support 3
|723.32
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹975.0, 29.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12360 k
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 176.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1384 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹766.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹770.95 & ₹750 yesterday to end at ₹752.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend