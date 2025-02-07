Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 766.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 752.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 769.65 and closed at 766.10, experiencing a high of 770.95 and a low of 750. The market capitalization stood at 671,399.71 crore. Over the past year, SBI reached a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 637.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,384,322 shares. The stock showed volatility, reflecting market dynamics.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 1.20% and is currently trading at 743.35. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 17.13%, reaching 743.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.14%
3 Months-6.41%
6 Months-6.25%
YTD-4.28%
1 Year17.13%
07 Feb 2025, 09:01 AM IST Private capex on the rise; watch on tariffs: SBI’s Setty

Banks are keeping a watch on the global tariff landscape, he said, after the US unveiled tariffs against three of its top trading partners.

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/sbi-cs-setty-capex-core-sector-tariff-bse-sensex-sme-loans-domestic-cd-ratio-retail-loan-home-auto-net-interest-income-11738852812557.html

07 Feb 2025, 09:01 AM IST SBI share price dips after Q3 results 2025. Opportunity to buy?

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/sbi-share-price-dips-after-q3-results-2025-opportunity-to-buy-11738838289670.html

07 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1764.92Support 1744.12
Resistance 2778.28Support 2736.68
Resistance 3785.72Support 3723.32
07 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 975.0, 29.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
07 Feb 2025, 08:21 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12360 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 176.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1384 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹766.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 770.95 & 750 yesterday to end at 752.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.