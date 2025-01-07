Sbi Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹798 and closed slightly lower at ₹793.5. The stock reached a high of ₹798 and a low of ₹773.3 during the session. SBI's market capitalization stood at ₹708,079.4 crore. The stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7, with a trading volume of 624,836 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|791.28
|Support 1
|766.83
|Resistance 2
|806.67
|Support 2
|757.77
|Resistance 3
|815.73
|Support 3
|742.38
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹990.0, 27.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 624 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹798 & ₹773.3 yesterday to end at ₹776.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend