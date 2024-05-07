Sbi Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹835 and closed at ₹831.55. The high for the day was ₹835 and the low was ₹803.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹720,884.57 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹836 and ₹543.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,082,721 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 3.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 111.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 1082 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹835 & ₹803.05 yesterday to end at ₹831.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
