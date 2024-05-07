Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:36 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -2.86 %. The stock closed at 831.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 807.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 835 and closed at 831.55. The high for the day was 835 and the low was 803.05. The market capitalization stood at 720,884.57 crores. The 52-week high and low were 836 and 543.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,082,721 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 3.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212122
    Buy10101010
    Hold6663
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell1111
07 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17179 k

The trading volume yesterday was 111.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 1082 k.

07 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹831.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 835 & 803.05 yesterday to end at 831.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

