Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Positive Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 08 Apr 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 759.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 764.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : SBI's stock opened at 758.85 and closed at 759.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 766.2, while the low was 752.7. The market cap stood at 682151.8 cr. The 52-week high and low were 793.5 and 519 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 574320 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹764.35, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹759.25

SBI stock is currently priced at 764.35 with a 0.67% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 5.1 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

08 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹759.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 574,320. The closing price of the stock was 759.25.

