Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Positive Gains in Trading Today

Sbi Share Price Today : SBI's stock opened at ₹758.85 and closed at ₹759.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹766.2, while the low was ₹752.7. The market cap stood at ₹682151.8 cr. The 52-week high and low were ₹793.5 and ₹519 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 574320 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SBI stock is currently priced at ₹764.35 with a 0.67% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 5.1 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 574,320. The closing price of the stock was ₹759.25.
