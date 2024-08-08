Sbi Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock opened at ₹811.5 and closed at ₹797.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹811.5, while the low was ₹800.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹722,090.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹912.1 and ₹543.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 604,072 shares.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The price of SBI shares has dropped by 0.32% and is currently trading at ₹806.55. Over the past year, SBI shares have increased by 41.10% to ₹806.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.31%
|3 Months
|-7.8%
|6 Months
|19.76%
|YTD
|25.95%
|1 Year
|41.1%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|812.38
|Support 1
|802.63
|Resistance 2
|816.22
|Support 2
|796.72
|Resistance 3
|822.13
|Support 3
|792.88
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 19.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|21
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 604 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹811.5 & ₹800.3 yesterday to end at ₹809.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.